Farooq prays for peace, criticizes ED summons to Mehbooba

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah offered Friday prayers at Dargah Hazratbal and prayed for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that the party president prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity in the region and supplicated for the return of healthier times and other bountiful provisions from the Almighty Allah.

Meanwhile, the three-time chief minister criticised the ED summons to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti saying “political vendetta” would not help in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Government of India should put an end to this kind of vendetta and allow democratic processes to continue smoothly,” said Abdullah, who is also the chairman of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).