Muhammad Sultan Wadoo, former Assistant Conservator Forest and father-in-law of Farooq Renzu Shah, chairman Kashmir Society, passed away at his residence here.

Wadoo was author of 21 reference books on forests and also discovered largest Chinar in Kashmir.

According to family, the mourning majlis would be held in limited numbers and in different batches at his ancestral residence in Firdous Colony Lane 2, Buchpora Srinagar till 25th August (Tuesday) 2020.