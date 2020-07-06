Farooq Shah is new J&K Ice Skating & Hockey Association prez

J&K Ice Skating and Hockey Association in its special executive body meeting elected former Secretary Tourism J&K, Farooq Ahmad Shah as President of the association.

Association office bearers that included Vice President Hafeeza Hassan, General Secretary M Ashraf Dijoo, Treasurer SurebJeet Singh and Joint Secretary RaufTramboo of the Association welcomed Farooq Shah into the Association.

On the occasion FarooqAhamad Shah assured that he will take up the matter of developing more Ice Rinks in J&K with the government, and J&K State Sports Council for the talented youth.