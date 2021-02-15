Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
February 16, 2021, 1:17 AM

Farooq visits bereaved families of Abdul Rasheed Baba, G M Wangnoo

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:17 AM
File Pic

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday visited the bereaved family of late Abdul Raheed Baba at Haji Bagh, Soura.

A statement of NC issued here said Farooq, who was accompanied by his family members, shared the grief of the family members of Baba on their bereavement and recalled his association with the deceased, who breathed his last some days ago.

It said that the NC president also offered Fatiha at the graveyard and prayed for the eternal repose to the deceased in the highest stations of Jannat.

The statement said that the NC president visited the bereaved family members of noted businessman G M Wangnoo who also died last week.

It said the NC president consoled the bereaved family, in particular the son of deceased Manzoor Ahmed Wangnoo and prayed for the peace to the soul of the deceased.

The statement said NC senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather and Showkat Ahmed Mir visited the bereaved family of noted civil servant late Khazir Muhammad Wani at Baghat and expressed condolences to the kith and kin of late Wani on their bereavement.

It said that the NC president also condoled the bereaved family over a telephone call.

