Farooq's China remark a stunt to stay relevant: BJP

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) JK spokesman, Altaf Thakur while hitting out at the National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that his China remarks was a stunt to stay relevant.

In a sharp reaction to Dr Farooq’s assertions during an interview with Karan Thapar, in which he said that “Kashmiris would like to be ruled by Chinese rather than New Delhi as a “figment of imagination” and claims far from the reality.”

“Farooq is trying to play cheap politics over Kashmir once again as the fact remains that with the help of historic decision by the GoI on August 5 last year, the mainstream parties, who ruled and looted erstwhile state coffers for their own good, stand irrelevant,” Thakur in a statement issued here said. “Now these politicians are praising China in a bid to create a new political discourse, which won’t be allowed at all.”