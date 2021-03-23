Fast winds damage residential house; landslides hit Uri

A residential house was damaged due to fast winds while landslides hit two places in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

In Gharkoot Uri, a residential house was damaged after fast winds ripped off the rooftop of the house Monday evening.

However, there was no report of any injury.

Two main roads in Churanda and Kamalkote were blocked after landslides hit the area Tuesday morning.

Locals said that the downpour that is continuing in the area for the past 24 hours left Churanda-Uri and Kamalkote-Uri road blocked, leaving pedestrians as well as vehicular movement affected.

Following the landslides, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) pressed men and machinery into service and cleared the major stretch of the road from debris.

Meanwhile, uninterrupted rains left several roads across Baramulla district drenched. Several lanes and by-lanes were also seen immersed in rain water. The water logging created problems for the pedestrians.

In Khawaja Bagh Baramulla, the main road near Government Degree College Baramulla was completely immersed in rain water.

Similarly, the highway at Kanispora too witnessed water logging, giving a tough time to the residents.

The water logging was also reported at Kant Bagh.

The downpour also left several areas in Pattan inundated, the most-affected being Hanjiveera village.

In Hanjiveera, several acres of agricultural land were inundated in rain water while some residential houses were seen immersed in rain water up to plinth level.