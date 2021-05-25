Kashmir, Today's Paper
Father of four girls killed in a scuffle

Police arrests five members of a family
A father of four girls was killed during a scuffle in Chakla village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as GhulamMohiuddin Ghazi, 62, of Chakla village.

Police has arrested five persons including two women of a single family in connection with the incident.

As per the details, on Monday evening, the accused persons during a heated exchange of words with their neighbour hit him with a bat on his head, injuring him critically.

The injured was immediately shifted to GMC Baramulla where he succumbed. The deceased man is father of four girls.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the area. Thousands of people participated in the last rites of the slain person.

Meanwhile, Police arrested the five members of a single family.

