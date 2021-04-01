Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 3:09 PM

Father of renowned urologist Dr Saleem Wani passes away

Demise widely condoled
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 3:09 PM
Habj Abdul Gani Wani passed away on Thursday
Habj Abdul Gani Wani passed away on Thursday

Haji Abdul Gani Wani, the father of Kashmir’s renowned urologist and kidney transplant surgeon Dr Saleem Wani, passed away today after a brief illness at his residence in Dana Mazaar, Srinagar.

People from various sections of the society have expressed their condolences with Dr Saleem Wani and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Trending News
Photo Courtesy:@JKPC_/Twitter

Former J&K bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir joins People's Conference

GK photo

Cop guarding BJP leader's house killed in suspected militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

Army shuts down military farms

In a condolence message, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said the deceased was a noble soul who was known for his philanthropy and kind nature.

“I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and express my deep solidarity with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” Bukhari prayed.

Tagged in , ,
Related News