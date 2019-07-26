Father-son duo arrested with charas in north Kashmir's Sopore

Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 5:28 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a father-son duo along with charas in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police officer said that the duo was arrested in Teliyaan area of Sopore.

They have been identified as Ghulam Mohiudin Dar alias Mahad Chuntii son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar resident of Teliyaan Mohalla Arampora, Sopore and Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Mahiddin Dar.

The officer said that a case FIR No. 209/2019 U/S 8/20, 29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sopore and further investigation has been initiated.

