Father-son duo gets lifer, mother 7 years jail for killing family member

Pulwama Court has sentenced a father-son duo to life imprisonment for killing a family member while the mother was awarded seven years jail for destruction of evidence.

After hearing the additional public prosecutor Ajaz Ahmad and defence counsels, the Court of Additional District Sessions Judge, Pulwama, Shazia Tabasum said that the prosecution had proved the case beyond the reasonable doubt.

“I am of the opinion that the circumstances pitted by the prosecution to prove the guilt of the accused are established beyond reasonable doubts and all the circumstances unerringly point towards the guilt of the accused,” the court said.

It said that the convicts Muhammad Akram Wani of Medora Tral, his son Muhammad Ashraf Wani and his nephew Ishfaq Ahmad Wani were sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life for the commission of murder.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict and said that in case of default of payment of the fine, the convicts would further undergo sentence of hard labour until the fine amount is satisfied.

The court held Zooni, wife of the convict Muhammad Akram guilty for destruction of evidence of crime and sentenced her to undergo imprisonment for a period of seven years and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on her.

The court said that in the case of default of payment of fine, the convict Zooni would further undergo the simple imprisonment of three months.

It said that the evidence which had been brought on record cogently establishes that the male convicts in furtherance of the conspiracy repeatedly carried an assault on the deceased with the weapon of offences “with the only intention to kill him”.

It said that fatal blows of axe and cane in furtherance to the conspiracy were given on the vital parts of the body of the deceased by male convicts which resulted in his death.

The court said that both the intent and act of male convicts had concurred to constitute the crime of unnatural death of the deceased.

It said that homicidal death of the deceased at the hands of the male convicts being the object of the conspiracy stood cogently established by the prosecution in the form of the circumstance of disclosure statement, recoveries made in pursuance of disclosure statement, expert evidence, motive and the medical evidence.

The court said that all prosecution witnesses had been put to lengthy cross-examination and even during the cross-examination the witnesses had remained firm in their depositions.

It said that the prosecution witnesses had withstood the test of cross-examination and nothing substantial had been brought out from their evidence which could impeach their credibility.

As per the prosecution, the deceased Farooq Ahmad Wani was killed in 2012 by his father, step brother and cousin while his stepmother destroyed the evidence of crime.

Awantipora Police Station after registering a case completed investigation and presented the challan before the court.