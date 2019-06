Senior trade union leader and President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Ghulam Hassan Banday, head priest of Hazratbal shrine. Shabnam paid glowing tributes to the deceased and also prayed for peace to the departed soul.

He also condoled the demise of Abdul Ahad Trumboo. He said that Trumboo’s contribution to the development of commerce in Kashmir will always be remembered.