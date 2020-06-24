FBOs warned against selling expired food articles

The Food Safety on Wednesday warned Food Business Operators (FBOs) of selling expired food articles.

The Assistant Commissioner Food Safety said that it has been observed during market checking that some FBOs including wholesalers and retailers are in possession of certain food items whose date of best before and use by date has elapsed which is a serious lapse.

He urged all such operators to immediately inform the department with regard to the errant traders so that same are dealt as per the relevant provisions of FSS Act.

He added that if such food articles are found for sale at any food business outlet, stern action as per the law shall be initiated against violators.