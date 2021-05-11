Kashmir, Today's Paper
Rouf Fida
FC Finance condoles demise of Shamim Wani, Imtiyaz Ahmad

A condolence meeting was Tuesday conducted by the officers of the Finance department under the Chairmanship of Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting recalled the role of Shamim Wani, Special Secretary Finance and Imtiyaz Ahmad, 2nd Manager, J&K Bank, Civil Secretariat, who recently passed away.

The Financial Commissioner termed both the officers upright, dedicated and noble.

He said that their departure would be missed for a lot of time to come.

He said that the role played by these officers was worth mentioning in golden letters.

The meeting also called the loss of these officers as irreparable and hard to fill. It was also recaled that both of these officers were humble, friendly and always ready to help everyone.

The meeting observed a silence of 2 minutes in respect and remembrance of these noble souls.

The participants held prayers for the peace of the departed souls and forbearance of their families to bear this loss.

Shamim Wani was awarded with the LG’s Gold Medal for honesty, integrity and meritorious service to the public for the year 2020.

