Fear grips B'la as 3rd person test positive for COVID19

With a woman from old town here testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID19 patients in this northern Kashmir district has gone up to three.

Two persons including a doctor working at Government Medical College and wife of a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

The slow spread of coronavirus have created scare in the town. Soon after the doctor was tested positive, the health department issued a notice stating patients who visited Baramulla hospital and were examined by the doctor should report directly to the hospital.

The notice said any patent who will conceal his contact history with the doctor will be punished.

“Those patients who visited Baramulla district hospital between April 13 and 14 between 10 am to 4 pm and have been examined by the doctor who was tested positive for COVID19 may report directly to this hospital.” reads the notice issued by the hospital.

However, there has been no mention of those who visited the hospital after April 14 and were examined by the doctor.

“The hospital as well district authorities need to intensify their search for those patients who had visited the hospital and were examined by the doctor during last one week. They should not restrict their search for contacts merely for two days as mentioned in the notice” said MudasirNaqsbandhi, a social worker.

The woman hailing from densely populated old town Baramulla too was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Since the woman has visited several places in the town including two health centres and a residential colony at Rangwar, Baramulla, the administration has started to identify all her contacts, primary as well as secondary.

The woman as per an official had also visited a local medical shop at her mohalla. The shop owner has been quarantined while several others who visited the medical shop too have been quarantined.

“All her primary contacts including family members besides those where she visited had been quarantined. Efforts are on to identify all her contacts and put them in quarantine,” said Zeeshan Ahmad, Nodal Officer COVID19, Baramulla.