Fear of stray dogs grips Shopian

Fear from a sudden increase in the population of stray dogs has gripped many localities in Shopian district with residents suspecting the canines were being brought into their neighbourhoods from other areas clandestinely.

On Saturday morning, Mohammad Iqbal Naikoo and his seven-year old son were waiting for a school bus in Memmnder locality of Shopian district when a pack of ferocious stray dogs suddenly appeared in front of them.

“They started yapping furiously and tried to attack us. But fortunately the school bus soon showed up and we both got in,” said Iqbal.

Besides Meemender, many residents from Bongam, Gagran, Kanipora and Khudpora localities complained that over the past few weeks there was a sudden increase in the number of stray dogs in their areas.

“Stray dogs dot our whole locality. I don’t understand how they have surfaced here suddenly,” said Javed Ahmad, a resident of Bongam.

Ahmad said that it had become rather difficult for the women and children to venture out of their homes in the area.

“We have to escort our children to schools located even just a short walk away from our home,” Ahmad said, adding a neighbor of was recently bitten by a stray right outside her home.

A health official told Greater Kashmir that there was a significant increase in the number of dog bite cases in Shopian district over past few months.

He, however, did not divulge the exact number of cases.

Nakhasi Abid, a university student from Kanipora village said that residents had to remain way careful while going to mosques for the morning and evening prayers due to fear of stray dogs.

Some residents say that truckloads of stray dogs were being ferried from different places and released in the area “with the tacit permission of authorities”.

“It has always been a problem with this district. Not only stray dogs but the mountains of trash and muck are also being dumped here and municipal authorities hardly give it a thought,” said a local businessman.

While the concerned Executive Officer did not respond to calls by this reporter, chairman Municipal Committee Shopian Subash Chandra Koul told Greater Kashmir that he would address the issue soon.