Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:09 AM

Fee deducted, forms not generated: JKSSB aspirants

Will take up matter with banks: Chairman
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:09 AM
Representational Pic

Scores of job aspirants Friday complained that their fee was deducted without generation of online application form for various posts advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

As per the rules notified by the JKSSB, eligible candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 350 through digital mode.

Trending News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

A group of aggrieved aspirants said that while applying for different posts, their fee was deducted but the application form not generated.

“While applying for a post, I followed every step notified by JKSSB. However, while the fee was deducted, the application form was not generated,” said an aspirant wishing anonymity.

Another candidate said that she even received the reference number of the deducted payment along with her bank’s confirmation through an SMS but to her dismay, the application form had not been generated.

Latest News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 95.5 mn: Johns Hopkins

Representational Photo

At 10K, India records lowest Covid numbers since June

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

The candidates said that they filed complaints on the email provided by the JKSSB on its official website.

“We sent grievances on the official emails but the board didn’t respond,” they said.

They also complained that JKSSB had not provided any helpline number for registering grievances or seeking help.

“We are worried as the last date to apply is nearing,” they said. “The board must redress the issue at the earliest.”

Related News