Fee deducted, forms not generated: JKSSB aspirants

Scores of job aspirants Friday complained that their fee was deducted without generation of online application form for various posts advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

As per the rules notified by the JKSSB, eligible candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 350 through digital mode.

A group of aggrieved aspirants said that while applying for different posts, their fee was deducted but the application form not generated.

“While applying for a post, I followed every step notified by JKSSB. However, while the fee was deducted, the application form was not generated,” said an aspirant wishing anonymity.

Another candidate said that she even received the reference number of the deducted payment along with her bank’s confirmation through an SMS but to her dismay, the application form had not been generated.

The candidates said that they filed complaints on the email provided by the JKSSB on its official website.

“We sent grievances on the official emails but the board didn’t respond,” they said.

They also complained that JKSSB had not provided any helpline number for registering grievances or seeking help.

“We are worried as the last date to apply is nearing,” they said. “The board must redress the issue at the earliest.”