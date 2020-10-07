Fee Row|Parents in dilemma as Govt silent on clearing ambiguity

The J&K government has failed to clear ambiguity on reduction of 30% tuition fee in private schools for COViD19 lockdown period.

The parents find themselves in dilemma, as the schools across J&K are demanding 100 percent tuition fee for the lockdown period while many schools have been insisting on advance fee up to December.

“We are being forced to pay 100 percent tuition fee for lockdown months. The schools say they have received no orders from the government to slash tuition fee by 30 percent,” said Muhammad Arif from Soura here. He said the ambiguity in the government decision has left parents confused. Earlier, the government had announced that the fee structure in private schools will be slashed by 30 percent for the lockdown period.

The School Education department has sought a legal opinion from J&K law department to implement Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu model for slashing tuition fee in private schools for lockdown period.

“But the schools claim that government has not issued any formal order in this regard and hence collecting full fee,” said M Amin, a parent from Baramulla, adding the government should clear the ambiguity over the issue.

“It is surprising that when people are finding it difficult to make both ends meet, the private schools are demanding full tuition and that too in advance,” said Muhammad Irfan, another parent from Baramulla.

Some CBSE affiliated schools are demanding tuition fee in advance up to December month.

“You are hereby informed to collect the class 10th CBSE examination forms. It would be kind gesture if you deposit the school fee of your child up to December instead of up to September which you have to clear positively at the time of submission of CBSE examination forms,” reads a text message sent to a parent by one of the CBSE schools in Srinagar.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Asgar Samoon was not available for his comments. Last week, Samoon told Greater Kashmir that the private schools have to provide 30 percent rebate in school fee in view of the pandemic and no institution will be allowed to charge the advance fee.