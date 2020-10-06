Fee waiver will render schools bankrupt, increase unemployment: PSAJK

The Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Tuesday called on the government to take stringent action against “people” who were working on an agenda to destroy the school education sector of Kashmir.

In a statement, the Association said it has come to its notice that “some people with dubious character” have started a campaign to derail the march of progress of the private schools.

“For the last few days the so called group has been issuing paid notices in newspaper trying to rake up an unfounded controversy. The group is unregistered and illegally trying to intervene into the affairs of the education sector,” said Mushtaq Canny, Spokesperson of PSAJK. “It is the same people who have already been shown door by PSAJK for their anti-education agenda.”

The Association said it has already clarified that it was against any fee waiver of students as the move will render majority of schools bankrupt.

“But given the situation, every school is helping students wherever it is needed and also with concession in transport fee up to 50% has also been given,” said the spokesperson. “We have also presented our case before Principal Secretary, School Education Asgar Samoon.”