Felicitation ceremony for meritorious students held in Handwara

A felicitation ceremony was held by Tabinda Gani Memorial Society in favour of JEE, NEET and 12th class position holders on Saturday in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub district.

Mufti Nasir Ul Islam Chairman Muslim Personal Law Board presided over the function while as Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul Hameed Fani was guest of honour. On the occasion the demise of renowned Islamic Scholar Manzoor Ahmad Kirmani was also condoled. He had recently died in a car accident at Pathankote.

Mufti Nasir Ul Islam in his speech congratulated the qualifiers. He said that Kupwarians are showing their real worth in every field. He paid tributes to Manzoor Ahmad Kirmani who used to be member of Muslim Personal Law Board.

“Manzoor Ahmad Kirmani was an institution in himself, he was so well read that I used to take suggestions from him,” said Nasir.

He appealed students to remain at bay from drugs and social media. “Drugs are ruining our society and is the biggest cause of divorce,” he said.

Mufti said that concrete steps need to be taken to thwart the growing concerns of drugs. He appealed administration to act sternly against drug peddlers.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul Hameed said that most of the students who have qualified competitive exams are the products of government schools which is reply to those who raise questions on integrity of government schools.

Tabinda Gani Memorial Society which has came into being few years ago renders awards every year to those who qualify different competitive exams.

Meanwhile Tabinda Gani Society member and chief organiser of today’s event Mohammad Iqbal said that government had previously decided to come up with Tabinda bravery award and in this regard General Administrative Department (GAD) had passed on directions but the initiative has not been started yet.

He demanded to start the initiative from this year.

Tabinda Society also demanded that the Government Medical College Handwara should be named as Tabinda Medical College.