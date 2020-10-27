Feroze Peerzada resigns as JKPM president

Calling politics in J&K tedious and extremely difficult, businessman turned politician Feroze Peerzada Tuesday resigned from the post of president J&K Peoples’ Movement (JKPM) and politics altogether.

Last year, Peerzada along with former bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faesal, who also renounced his short political career nearly three months ago, had launched new political party named—J&K Peoples’ Movement (JKPM).

Following Faesal’s resignation, Peerzada was named JKPM’s new president until formal elections for the post would be held.

Before announcing his decision to quit politics, Peerzada had a meeting with MP Farooq Abdullah at his Gupkar residence on Monday afternoon, said a source. Peerzada had a detailed chat, said a source with Abdullah, who also heads Peoples’ Alliance, an amalgam of various political parties, who have formally vowed to fight for restoration of pre-5 August 2019 status of J&K.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Peerzada said the decision to leave politics was not easy for him.

“J&K politics is tedious and extreme. It is extremely difficult and very complicated. It is not easy to dive in the politics here,” said Peerzada. He added he found the politics in J&K beyond his reach.

In his resignation letter, Peerzada said: “Due to my personal reasons I regret to inform you that from today as on date 27th October 2020, I submit my resignation from the post of president JKPM as well as from basic membership of JKPM”.

“Having support and honour of my 20 (twenty) executive committee members I will be always thankful and I truly feel upset and sorry that I am resigning from President post of JKPM. I will be always thankful to people who have encouraged and supported me,” he added.

“I request my senior vice president of the party advocate Syed Tahir Iqbal to take responsibilities as the interim party president or anybody can take responsibility of President’s post,” he concluded.