Feroze Peerzada to continue as JKPM President: Spokesperson

J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) held a meeting of the State Council here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Feroze Peerzada, President of the party and attended by other Council members, Syed Iqbal Tahir, Iqbal Rather, Raja Mehmood, Prof Jameel Khan, Nazim Qazi, Dilbagh Singh, Amin Sofi, Imdad Gazi and others.

In a statement, the party spokesperson said the Council in its deliberations noted that on August 10, Javed Mustafa Mir had resigned from the membership of the party as well as from the post of Chairman, which was duly accepted by the Council.

“Thereupon on August 23 Feroze Peerzada was duly appointed as President of the party with the support of 22 of 25 members. As per Article 4(B) of the party constitution, Feroze Peerzada was to hold the party President post for a period of four years and as such no election for the post of President was required till 10 August 2024,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the JKPM Council noted with shock that Mir illegally claimed to have become the President of the party.

“The State Council recorded that Javed Mustafa Mir has ceased to be a member of the party from 10 August 2020 and hence cannot become party President or hold any post in the party. The State Council also noted that Javed Mustafa Mir has illegally claimed to expel the founding members of the party when he has no right to do so”, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the JKPM Council strongly condemned the actions on part of Mir and it was recorded that his actions have badly damaged the image of the party.

“The Council also recorded that Javed Mustafa Mir resigned from the membership of the party at a time when the founder of the party (Dr Shah Faesal) had resigned, thereby letting down the members of the party. The State Council also took note of his negligible contribution to the party,” said the spokesperson.

“The State Council strongly warned him from falsely claiming to be President of the party/member of JKPM. The State Council authorised the President of the party to initiate legal action against Javed Mustafa Mir in case he continues to misrepresent himself to be a member of the party/President of the party,” the spokesperson said.