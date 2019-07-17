Few militants in Jammu division: Police report

The annual report of the crime department has revealed that out of 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir, 10 districts have no militant presence, even as the number of “over ground workers” (OGWs) has shown a surge in almost all districts of the State.

According to the report titled Crime Gazette, 10 districts namely Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Leh, Kargil and Ganderbal have no militants. In Kashmir region, Ganderbal is the only district declared militancy free.

However, eight out of these 10 districts have large number of OGWs, the report states. “In Reasi, there are 182 OGWs, 39 are in Kathua, 21 in Udhampur, 122 in Doda, 74 in Ramban and 135 in Kishtwar,” the official figures reveals.

About the districts having active militants, the report states that Srinagar district in Kashmir region has 11 active militants with 112 OGWs. “Kupwara has nine active militants and 32 OGWs followed by Handwara where 23 militants and 496 OGWs are active. In Baramulla there are three active militants and 26 OGWs, while as in Sopore there are 30 militants and 15 OGWs,” the report states. “Bandipora district has 11 militants and 104 active militants.”

In Budgam district, there are four active militants and 89 OGWs. In southern districts of Kashmir, the number of OGWs is high, the report states. “In Shopian there are 39 militants and 136 OGWs, Pulwama has 36 militants and 92 OGWs, Awantipora 25 militants and 71 OGWs, while as Kulgam district has 29 active militants and 317 OGWs.”

According to the report Anantnag district has 23 militants who are active and there are 130 OGWs as well. It states that in Leh and Kargil, Jammu and Samba districts of the State, there is neither any active militant nor any OGWs.

The crime gazette was released a few days ago by State’s director general of police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh in presence of senior police officers and the officials from the Crime Department.