FF SKIMS condoles demise of colleague's mother

Faculty Forum (FF) Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Friday condoled demise of mother of Dr. Syed Mudasir Qadri, Associate Professor, Department of General Medicine and mother-in-law of Syed Sajad Geelani, Additional Professor, Department of Clinical Hematology.

While offering their condolences, Faculty Forum prayed for the peace to the departed soul and patience for the near and dear ones.

The condolence meeting organized by the forum was also attended by Director SKIMS & EOSG, Dr. A.G Ahangar and Dean Medical Faculty, SKIMS, Prof. Omar Javed Shah who expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss.