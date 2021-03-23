FFRC directs Budgam school to reduce tuition fee

The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday directed a private school to reduce its tuition fee by almost a half after receiving a complaint that the institution was overcharging students.

The directions against the Foundation World School, Budgam were given by the committee after a complaint was filed by a parent, Suhail Ahmad Dar.

The complainant had alleged that the school was charging fee at exorbitant rates from the students without approval from the competent authority.

After hearing both the sides, the committee led by Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar (former Judge of J&K High Court) capped the maximum tuition fee at Rs 3200 per month for up to class 8 as against Rs 6360.

In an order, the committee also asked the school not to charge admission fee and charge Rs 4000 per year as annual fee for the already enrolled students and Rs 5000 for fresh admissions.

The committee said that the analysis of financial statements submitted by the school shows no clarity regarding the expenses on account of branding, estates and student expenses as no details were provided under these expenditure heads.

“There is also a huge jump in expenditure on account of rent from zero on 31st March 2017 and Rs 2,79,27,031 in 2019-20,” it said.

The school is run by a trust, which is charitable in nature, and is registered under section 12 A of the Income Tax Act, it said.

“The settler of the trust is a father of the owner of the property who has leased out property to the trust. For initial years, zero rent has been paid and surprisingly it has jumped to almost 3 crore within two years. The veil has to be lifted to ascertain the true picture,” the committee said in its order. The FFRC had come into being to fix and regulate the fees of the various schools after the parents of students and various parents’ bodies called for putting a check on the schools that were increasing the school fees without taking the parents on board. The random annual fee hike and annual fee used to put an extra burden on the parents every year.