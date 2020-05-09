FIL Industries responds to news reports

FIL Industries on Saturday said the company has suspended operations at its controlled storage facility and voluntarily allowed testing of its employees.

Reacting to a news report on COVID19 cases at its industrial units in Kashmir, the company said it has multiple operating units across J&K.

In a statement, a spokesperson said a fruit packer/grower from Budgam, who was not an employee of the company and who was last at the company’s controlled atmospheric facilities on April 29 tested positive for COVId19 on May 6.

Accordingly, as a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, the company suspended the operations at its controlled storage facility and informed the authorities for voluntary testing of its employees.

“The test results came positive for four employees while as the result for others were negative who have been put in mandatory quarantine,” said the spokesperson.

He said all due measures for further sanitisation of the controlled atmospheric facility have also been undertaken.

The company also clarified that the controlled atmospheric facility was a separate unit and does not share common locations with the agrochemical/fruit concentrate and other businesses of the company.

The Company also said all COVID19 preventive measures were taken at its controlled atmospheric facilities in line with the guidelines and “all four cases were completely asymptotic.”

The spokesperson said as an essential service provider for the storage of apples for the farmers, and to assist the farmers at this critical juncture of apple marketing, the company has invested fully in COVID19 measures including new usage of PPE kits, social distancing and masks before the incident and will continue to strengthen the same going forward.

“The controlled atmospheric facility and cold store operations are permitted as essential services by the guidelines of government of India and the government of Jammu and Kashmir. The company has been fully compliant with these guidelines and will adhere with the same going forward. We would like to ask the media to be responsible in its reporting at such a difficult time for the society at large and not publish unchecked news,” said the spokesperson.