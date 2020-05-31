Fill vacant posts in R&B deptt on priority: JKCEGA

Joint Action Committee of Engineering Graduates Associations (JKCEGA) on Sunday asked the government to fill the vacant posts of Executive Engineers (EEs), Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) and others in the R&B department on priority basis.

In a statement, the Association said the department, being the basic developmental department of J&K, was losing its sheen and importance with every passing day, stating that no decision has been taken since March this year to fill the vacant post.

The Association said amid the spread of COVID19 pandemic, all the administrative officers of the department have been deputed as nodal officers.

The statement said additional Secretary R&B has been stationed in Kathua as nodal officer, while Dy Secretary, HRM has been stationed in Pulwama since last more than a month.

“Almost 30 posts of Executive Engineers (Civil and Mechanical), more than 120 posts of Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil and Mechanical) and around 40 posts of AEs are vacant since months. Likewise there are more than 40 posts of AEs vacant in Mechanical Engineering Department and the eligible candidates for these posts have been appointed as Junior Engineers in the 2009, which is pathetic & historic stagnation for a degree holder at JE (M) level,” the statement said.

It said the candidates eligible for the placement as AEEs (civil) have been placed as AEs in 2013, and were eligible for next promotion in 2015.

However, the statement said, in spite of available vacancies and eligible services, they have been waiting for their promotions for the last five years.

“This non-serious attitude of the department towards filling up of the vacant posts has hugely affected the completion of many vital projects besides ruining the career of the aspiring candidates,” the statement said.