Fin Comm asks Deptts to initiate preferring bills

Financial Commissioner Finance, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today held a review meeting of non-initiated projects to be completed under languishing category by J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).

On the occasion Dr Mehta asked the concerned departments to commence preferring bills of these sponsored projects from the end of this month.

Dr Mehta, who is also Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of the Corporation directed the officers to prefer bills of projects having the necessary Administrative Approval (AA) and Technical Sanction (TS) only. He asked them to complete these requisite formalities within 15 days.

The FC also asked the officers to conduct a separate meeting in coming days with the departments having dismal performance. He underscored the need of inculcating work ethics at every level so that projects are completed within the prescribed timeframe as per the determined quality standards.

