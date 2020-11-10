Finance Deptt asks Admin Secys to procure goods through GeM

To bring transparency in the government departments, the Finance department has asked all the Administrative Secretaries to send potential procurement of goods and services through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) within two days.

“All the administrative secretaries to DO No 200/CEO-GeM/2020 dated 23 October 2020 received from Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Government e-Marketplace, Government of India regarding the potential of procurement of different goods and services for various development, organisations, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the jurisdiction of J&K Union Territory with GeM (sic),” reads an Office Memorandum issued by the Finance Department, asking the department heads to project targeted procurement for 2020-21.

The CEO GeM has also requested to share the potential of procurement of different goods and services for various departments, organisations, and PSUs through GeM.

These instructions were issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government e-Marketplace, Government of India regarding the potential of procurement of different goods and services.

Accordingly, all the Administrative Secretaries have been advised to furnish the information as per the given format to the Finance Department by November 12, 2020, the Office Memorandum of Deputy Director Codes, Finance Department reads.