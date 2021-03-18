Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 12:04 AM

Fine imposed on erring traders at Ganderbal

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 12:04 AM
Representational Photo

Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba imposed a fine of Rs 123000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating various provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FS&SA) in the district.

The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Ganderbal related to the FS&SA, listed before the Adjudicating Officer.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Drug peddler arrested in Budgam: Police

Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Mir Nasarullah

Lolab school victim of 'official neglect'

Students suffer as 12 posts of teachers remain vacant at Govt High School Machil

He also warned them to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of FS&SA and rules there under by the food business operators of the district will be dealt more strictly in coming time.

Related News