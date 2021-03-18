Fine imposed on erring traders at Ganderbal

Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba imposed a fine of Rs 123000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating various provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FS&SA) in the district.

The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Ganderbal related to the FS&SA, listed before the Adjudicating Officer.

He also warned them to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of FS&SA and rules there under by the food business operators of the district will be dealt more strictly in coming time.