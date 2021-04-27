Kashmir, Today's Paper
FIR against 47 persons for encroaching forest in Pahalgam

Anantnag police has registered an FIR against about a four dozen accused persons for encroachment of forest land in Pahalgam.

According to a statement issued here, Police Station Pahalgam received a complaint from Forest Range Officer of the area that 47 persons are involved in encroachment of forest land and cultivation of cannabis on the said land. Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 18/2021 under sections 8/20 NDPS Act & 26 Indian Forest Act was registered and further investigation into the matter has been initiated. All the 47 accused persons belong to a nearby village Lidroo.

