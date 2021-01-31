FIR registered against portal for provocation, public mischief : Police

Police has filed a case against a website for reporting that the Army forcefully managed to hold the Republic Day function at Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom Secondary School in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The FIR has been registered vide number 06/2021 under section 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Imam Shahib against the portal thekashmirwalla.com.

“We registered an FIR on the complaint of the Army,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Amritpal Singh told Greater Kashmir. “We will investigate and whosoever is found involved will be dealt under the law.”

Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code is registered for “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot” while Section 505 for “statements conducing to public mischief”.

The portal on January 27, 2021 reported while quoting the school’s chairman that Army pressurised them for a month to hold the Republic Day event at the school.

The portal quoted Jamia Siraj ul Uloom Secondary School Chairman Muhammad Yusuf Mantoo as saying that the soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles unit had been forcing them for a month to hold the event. He has also alleged that the soldiers forced them to participate in the event and put up a banner of the school for Republic Day celebrations.

The portal has also quoted Mantoo as saying that the school had been under the scanner of the forces since Police claimed to arrest three of its teachers in October last year under the Public Safety Act (PSA). However, days before the FIR was filed on January 30, the school management put out a statement denying begin forced to celebrate the event.

“On January 26, Republic Day celebrations took place in the vicinity of an educational institution Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom at Imam sahib Shopian,” the statement signed by the chairman and the principal of the school said. “Local people, students and administration participated in the ceremony. There was not any compulsion on behalf of any Army personnel and Police.” The statement said that the celebration ended with peace and pleasure.

“The news item appearing in news portals regarding pressure for organising such an event and the hand of security agencies is negated as being totally baseless allegation,” it said.