Firdousabad residents appeal for road repairing, drainage extension

Firdousabad Welfare Committee Batamaloo Thursday demanded widening and black topping of the general road in their area.

Chairman of the committee Muhammad Yaqoob Bhat said that the dilapidated road has not been repaired for past five years.

“The road has developed big potholes and is not even good enough for people to walk. We demand its immediate repairing,” he said.

He added that drain system of the surrounding areas are frequently blocked due to rains, resulting in overflowing of water on them. “The overflowing of water on the roads damage the residential houses,” he said.

He said that they have brought the grievances in to the notice of concerned authorities many a times, “but our pleas seem to have fallen on the deaf ears as nothing was done so far.”

Executive member of the committee, Moulvi Habibullah said that the under construction drain in the area must be extended further upto Dhobi Mohalla which is just 100 meters distance.

“This will solve the drainage problem of the entire area once for all. The grievances of the inhabitants should have be addressed at an earliest as it is the connecting road to Civil Secretariat to national highway Byepass and frequently used by the commuters,” Bhat said.