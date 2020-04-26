Fire breaks out in army camp

Fire broke out at an army camp in Watlab area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday evening, police said.

An official said though there was no report of injury or loss of life, however, a structure is reported to have suffered damage in the blaze.

The official said fire broke out from one of the structures of army’s 27 RR camp at Sangri Top in Watlab area. He said fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

“The fire tenders are on the spot dousing the flames. So far there is no report of any damage, injury or loss of life in the incident” said Rahul Malik, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora.