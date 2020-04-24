Kashmir, Today's Paper
SALAD GUL
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 12:02 AM

Fire breaks out in Bandipora forests

Representational Pic

Fire broke out in Ajas wildlife range in this district on Friday following which firefighters were rushed to the area, an official said.

The official said the fire erupted in Jism block of Rangnaar in Ajas range. “After receiving information, a team of officials and firefighters was sent to the spot. They are trying to control the fire from spreading,” he said.

Divisional forest officer, Bandipora Shabir Ahmad said the forest employees were on the job to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading. “Hopefully it will be controlled soon,” he said.

