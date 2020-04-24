Kashmir, Latest News
Sajad Gul
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 5:57 PM

Fire breaks out in Bandipora forests

Sajad Gul
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 5:57 PM

Fire broke out on Friday in Ajas Wildlife range in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district following which firefighters were rushed to the area, officials said.

An official said that the fire erupted on Friday afternoon in Jism block of Rangnaar in Ajas Range. 

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Pic

J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

File Pic

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

“After receiving the information, a team of officials and firefighters was sent to the spot and they are trying to control the fire from spreading,” he said.

DFO Bandipora, Shabir Ahmad said that the forest men are on job to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading further. “Hopefully it will be controlled very soon,” he said.

Related News