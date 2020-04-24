Fire breaks out in Bandipora forests

Fire broke out on Friday in Ajas Wildlife range in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district following which firefighters were rushed to the area, officials said.

An official said that the fire erupted on Friday afternoon in Jism block of Rangnaar in Ajas Range.

“After receiving the information, a team of officials and firefighters was sent to the spot and they are trying to control the fire from spreading,” he said.

DFO Bandipora, Shabir Ahmad said that the forest men are on job to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading further. “Hopefully it will be controlled very soon,” he said.