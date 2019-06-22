Fire damages mosque in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Third floor of a masjid was gutted in fire in Nowpora area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday morning.

Locals said that the fire erupted at around 4 am and completely gutted the third floor of the masjid, which is also the Zila-Markaz of Tableeghi Jamaat in Bandipora.

”The fire was so massive that it gutted the third floor and minaret in the blink of an eye. We informed the fire and emergency service but they made a delay, resulting in more damage to the masjid, ” said Gulzar Ahmad, a local resident.

He said that fire and emergency service station is only a few meters away from the masjid.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.