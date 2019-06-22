Kashmir
EJAZ-UL-HAQ BHAT
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: June 22, 2019, 9:15 AM

Fire damages mosque in north Kashmir's Bandipora

EJAZ-UL-HAQ BHAT
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: June 22, 2019, 9:15 AM

Third floor of a masjid was gutted in fire in Nowpora area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday morning.

Locals said that the fire erupted at around 4 am and completely gutted the third floor of the masjid, which is also the Zila-Markaz of Tableeghi Jamaat in Bandipora.

Trending News

Governor chairs Unified Headquarters meeting

Ahead of yatra, Army Chief reviews security in Jammu

After Jaish used steel bullets, CRPF to fortify bulletproof vests

Gunfight in Kishtwar, 2nd in a month

”The fire was so massive that it gutted the third floor and minaret in the blink of an eye. We informed the fire and emergency service but they made a delay, resulting in more damage to the masjid, ” said Gulzar Ahmad, a local resident.

He said that fire and emergency service station is only a few meters away from the masjid.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Tagged in ,
Related News