Fire damages Shopian hospital building

An old building of the District Hospital Shopian was damaged in fire on Sunday.

An official said that the fire broke out at around 3 am in a ward of the hospital’s old block. An official said the firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, an official said that the on-duty health officials swung into action and evacuated the patients from the ward. Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Choudary Muhammad Yasin, who visited the hospital, told reporters that the fire was caused due to short-circuit. “Fortunately, the fire remained confined to the ceiling of the ward,” the DC Shopian said.