Fire erupts in Handwara forests

A major fire broke out in Monbal forests of Mawer area here on Friday, resulting in huge loss to green gold.

An official said the fire broke out in several compartments including 12 and 13 and soon engulfed a vast area. The official said hundreds of trees were reduced to ashes. “However, a large number of forest officials are on the job to douse the fire,” the official said.

Locals said fire was spreading with each passing hour, giving tough time to the officials.

Conservator of Forests, north circle Irfan Rasool, however said, the fire had broken out few days ago. “It is under control now. Nomadic tribes are responsible for this fire,” he said.