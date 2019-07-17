Fire erupts in Sanat Ghar Bemina

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Fire broke out on Wednesday in control room of Sanat Ghar Bemina, which houses several government offices.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the fire started in the control this afternoon.

They said that efforts were on to douse the flames when this report was being filed.

The Sanat Ghar building houses various government offices including that of Industries and Commerce, J&K SIDCO, Handloom, SICOP, J&K DFC, J&K cements Ltd, J&K Minerals Ltd, J&K Khadi and Village Ltd and Geology and Mining. It also housed lower courts before they were shifted to State-Of-Art complex at Moominabad.