Fire gutted a hotel building at the world-famous tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

A police official said that fire emanated from a hotel building this afternoon, causing serious damage to it.

“No one was injured in the incident,” he said, adding that few tourists were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out. “They were evacuated safely,” he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, said the official.