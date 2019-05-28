Kashmir
GK Editor
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 10:42 AM

Fire guts residential house in north Kashmir's Sopore

GK Editor
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 10:42 AM

A residential house was completely damaged in an overnight fire incident in Kralteng area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that fire was broke out at the residential house of Javid Ahmad Kanna son of Ghulam Muhammad at around 1 AM.

Trending News

LS POLL RESULT | 'Chemistry triumphed over arithmetic'

Amarnath yatra concludes, over 2.85 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance

Foolproof security cover for Amarnath Yatra

Governor briefed about sanitation measures

17th Lok Sabha first session likely from June 6-15

They said that fire tenders with the help of locals doused the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses in the congested locality.

An official said that property worth lacs of rupees was damaged in the mishap probably caused by short-circuit.

Tagged in ,
Related News