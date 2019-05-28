Fire guts residential house in north Kashmir's Sopore

A residential house was completely damaged in an overnight fire incident in Kralteng area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that fire was broke out at the residential house of Javid Ahmad Kanna son of Ghulam Muhammad at around 1 AM.

They said that fire tenders with the help of locals doused the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses in the congested locality.

An official said that property worth lacs of rupees was damaged in the mishap probably caused by short-circuit.