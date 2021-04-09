Fire guts two buildings in Pulwama sub jail

Two single-storey buildings, one housing Vocational Training Centre and another a plumbing lab in sub-jail Pulwama, were gutted in a fire incident, officials said on Friday.

They said fire erupted in two buildings at the sub jail in Drussu and before the flames could be brought under control, both the buildings were completely damaged.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and police continued to investigate it, a police officer told news agency GNS. He said that computers and laptops besides other machines in these two buildings were damaged.