UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 12:09 AM

Firemen Posts: RTI Movement demands judicial inquiry

UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 12:09 AM
Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement has demanded judicial inquiry into recent selection of Firemen in the Fire and Emergency Department.

In a statement Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that there are serious alliterations by scores of Post-graduate candidates—who have been dropped and matriculate have been candidates selected.

“Aggrieved candidates allege that question paper was already leaked as many selected candidates have relatives in the department of Fire and Emergency service which needs a thorough probe and we appeal Government to get the matter enquired by some high court judge ” Dr Raja Muzaffar added.

