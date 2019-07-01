First batch of Amarnath pilgrims leaves for cave shrine

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Baltal (Ganderbal), July 01: The annual Amarnath yatra 2019 commenced on Monday from both Pahalgam and Baltal sides amid tight security arrangements.

The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims left for holy cave shrine early Monday morning and was flagged off by officiating deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal and SSP Ganderba Khalil Ahmed Poswal from Baltal base camp.

An official told Greater Kashmir that around 6000 pilgrims left for darshan and the yatra was going on smoothly.

Meanwhile, reports said that Governor Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine board also visited the holy cave and paid obeisance.