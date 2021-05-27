Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 1:28 AM

First case of Covid positive general surgery conducted at SDH Sopore

Representational Image [Source: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay]
Apart from routine Covid positive LSC operations being done at SDH Sopore, the first case of Covid positive emergency general surgery operation was done at SDH Sopore.

Dr Shahid Nabi, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at SDH Sopore, said that a young male patient referred from GMC Baramulla was suffering from acute appendicitis, a life threatening condition if not operated on time.

He said that the patient was recovering well in post operative period.

Dr Nabi said that since last two months when second wave of Covid-19 started, they had done successful LSCs to 37 Covid-19 positive pregnant patients at SDH Sopore.

In district Baramulla , SDH Sopore is the only hospital doing surgeries on Covid positive patients.

