First coronavirus death in Kupwara this year

A woman in the Karnah died of COVID-19 on Sunday, making her the first death due to COVID-19 in the north Kashmir’s Kupwara district this year.

Tehsildar Karnah Mushtaq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the deceased had a travel history and her test had returned positive five days back following which she was home quarantined.

“Her condition deteriorated Saturday evening following which she was shifted to Sub District Hospital Tangdhar,” he said. “After she felt acute breathlessness, doctors present there referred her to Srinagar but she died on the way hardly few kilometers away from SDH Tanghdar.”

Meanwhile, Kupwara district administration declared five areas – Banday Mohalla Handwara, Goos, Shaloora Teli Mohalla, Dardsun Kralpora and Bunpora Trehgam – as ‘red zones’ following the surge in COVID-19 cases in these areas. An order by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din reads that there would be no inward or outward movement of any person from these villages and that people had been asked to strictly stay indoors.

The order reads that the concerned officials should ensure screening of households in these ‘red zones’ without delay.