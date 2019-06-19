First ever football match played under floodlights at Srinagar's AstroTurf ground

Amid cheering of crowd, the capital city today witnessed star football players of the country—playing an exhibition match under floodlights between Indian Stars XI and JK Stars XI at AstroTurf Football ground, TRC Srinagar.

Former India players Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh and Mehrajuddin Wadoo featured during the match as Jammu & Kashmir got its first floodlit football ground.

“This is a moment of joy for all of us,” said the local players. “We want government to create more such facilities so that youth have options to display their sporting talent,” they said.

Advisors to the Governor, K. Vijay Kumar, K.K Sharma, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Skandan Kumar and Chief Secretary, BVR Subramanyam inaugurated and unveiled the first ever floodlight facility at the AstroTurf ground at TRC, Srinagar.

The Advisors were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javid Choudhary, Director General, Youth Services and Sports, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman, SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mugal, and other senior civil and Police officers.

K. Vijay Kumar urged youth of Jammu and Kashmir to acquire education and participate in sports to ensure proper development of their persona.

He said that youth and the sporting talents of the state should take the benefit of the opportunity being provided to them by the government.

“Many sporting talents don’t get a chance to showcase their abilities at different levels. Now we are giving opportunities to the youth and sporting talents of the state. I believe that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can change the future course and their own fate through sports,” Kumar said.