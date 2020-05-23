First lady releases assistance to non-pensioner widows

Smita Murmu, first lady of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday released financial assistance to non-pensioner widows, which has been sponsored by some NGOs and concerned citizens.

A statement said a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was released by the first lady, as financial aid for two months, for 50 non-pensioners widows.

To help widows of non-pensioners ex-servicemen, President of Home for Aged and Infirm, ID Soni, had purposed a help of Rs 1,000 per month for 50 non-pensioners’ widows.

In addition, as one-time financial help to non pensioners widows with little or no social support, Vijay Bhagotra donated Rs 1.76 lakh from his personnel saving, to provide financial help of Rs 11,000 each to 16 beneficiary widows.

The first lady observed that such notable contributions coming from NGOs and individuals will set a fine example for citizens to identify and help the needy, with a sense of pride. She also appreciated the ESMs for their selfless service during the COVID19 pandemic, by reaching out to the needy and volunteering for any services, as required by the administration.

Director, Rajya Sainik Board, Brig Harcharan Singh, VSM; Giat Nandan Jain, life member of Home for Aged and Ram Pyari, non-pensioner widows were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the first lady interacted with the delegation of Kashmiri Pandit women here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation comprising Prof Meenakshi Kilam, Professor JU; Prof Veena Koul, former chairperson JKBOSE; Dr Usha Kher, Dy SP; Monika Kohli Ganju and others during their interaction with the first lady expressed their gratitude towards government of India and the J&K administration for introduction of new Domicile Law in J&K.

The delegation termed the new law as historic. The delegation discussed a host of issues with the first lady and shared their emotional stories about the turbulent period faced by the communities.

They termed the opportunity as one of giving voice to the voiceless and exuded confidence that their concerns and issues would be taken care of with utmost importance.