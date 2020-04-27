First Lady releases song “Vishwas" on fight against COVID19

SmitaMurmu, first lady of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday released a video song “Vishwas” dedicated towards the fight against COVID19 pandemic here at Raj Bhavan.

The first lady appreciated the makers for coming out with a work of creative art to motivate the corona warriors on one hand and giving an assurance call to the public on the other.

She observed that contribution in any form has an important role to play in the fight against the deadly virus.

The video song has been written, composed and sung by Sunil Sharma.