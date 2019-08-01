Five burglars arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam, stolen property worth lacs recovered: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they have arrested five burglars in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

A spokesman said Shiraz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani resident of Chadoora, Azad Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Branwar, Sahil Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Chadoora, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi son of Ali Mohammad resident of Chadoora, Irfan Showkat son of Showkat Ahmad Mir resident of Wathoora were arrested by the police.

“Police had received many complaints of theft cases in the Chadoora area. A SIT was constituted to investigate these theft cases and in due course five accused were arrested from the area,” he said.

He said that on their disclosure stolen property worth lacs of rupees including one Maruti 800 car, 5 motor cycles, mobile phones and other provisional items were recovered.

He said that Investigation in the matter is going on.